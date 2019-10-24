Whitman, Christopher Joel AVERILL PARK Christopher Joel Whitman, 24, a former resident of Averill Park and more recently of New York City died unexpectedly on Monday October 21, 2019, in Manhattan. He was born in Bennington, Vt. on December 13, 1994. He was the husband of Aila Balic-Whitman; and the son of Timothy J. Whitman and Lois (Hammersmith) Whitman-Clark. The funeral will be held in St. Henry's Catholic Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park on Saturday, October 26, at 9 a.m. The burial will follow in the family plot in the Brookside Cemetery, Poestenkill. Friends may call at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park on Friday October 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. To read the full obituary or to send personal reflections and guestbook condolences please visit the Mahar & Son Funeral Home website at maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019