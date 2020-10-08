Catone, Christopher M. WEST SAND LAKE Christopher M. Catone, 48, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of Michael Catone Sr. and Patricia Mazzariello.Christopher was raised in West Sand Lake, and graduated from Averill Park High School, class of 1989. He was a member of Local #12 and worked for Dan's Hauling. Christopher loved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing his guitars, the UFC, he was very compassionate, and he loved everyone, especially his family. He is survived by his father Michael Catone Sr. (Kathy Majer); his mother Patricia Mazzariello (late Michael Casey); his aunts, Jeanette "Mom" Catone, and Maryanne Rich; his uncle Frank Catone; his siblings, Michael Catone Jr. (Alissa), Tina Catone and Angela Catone; his nephews, Michael Catone and Michael Librero; his great-nieces, Madalaina, Braelynn, Harper and his great-nephew Lorenzo; and his daughters, Melissa Carter and Christina Catone. Also survived by his extended family and many friends. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Funeral services will be private with Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor officiating. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com