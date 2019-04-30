Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher M. Daly. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Send Flowers Obituary

Daly, Christopher M. MALTA Christopher M. Daly, 43, passed away peacefully in sleep, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born on November 23, 1975, and raised in Queens, he was the beloved son of the late Maurice Daly and Jacqueline (Loir) Daly. Christopher was a lifelong learner, a Ph.D. candidate, and instructor of history at The University at Albany, held in high regard by his colleagues, and whose impassioned lectures inspired intellectual curiosity among his students. Chris' irreverent humor and playfulness delighted his daughter Josephine. He shared his passion for knowledge with his son Evan, and the two shared endless, fascinating conversations on a variety of topics, especially history. He loved his wife Jennifer deeply and made her feel so very cherished. He'd had an idyllic childhood, the apple of his parents' eyes, doted upon by his brothers and sister, and enjoyed playing baseball growing up. Chris loved music, attending concerts, and going on family hikes. He had a good and happy life. Christopher is survived by his children, Evan and Josephine; his wife Jennifer; his mother Jacqueline; brothers, Sean and Patrick; sister Noelle; and by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and friends who will all mourn his loss. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., located at 39 East High St., Ballston Spa, and his Mass and burial will be held in Queens, where he grew up. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made toward the establishment of a scholarship in memory of Christopher. Please make your check payable to The University at Albany Foundation and mail to UAB 226, 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12222 and note in the memo line your gift is in memory of Christopher. Online gifts may be made at







