Dzikowski, Christopher M. Del Vecchio ROTTERDAM Christopher M. Del Vecchio Dzikowski died on November 30, 2020, at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Christopher was born on August 4, 1986, at Bellevue Hospital in Niskayuna. Christopher graduated from Mohonasen High School and went on to graduate from Schenectady County Community College with an Associate of Applied Science and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In 2016, he received a Bachelor of Professional Studies in business, management and economics: human resources. In 2020 he received a Certificate of Graduate Studies from University at Albany and a Master of Science in management from Excelsior College. Christopher loved to learn. His professional career began in 2005 with what he always said was his dream job as part of the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. He then moved back to Schenectady and began a career at Schenectady Community College where he held the positions of student activities advisor, admissions advisor, interim administrative support for admissions and assistant registrar. He was also president of the Union of Faculty and Professionals. Beginning in February of 2020, Christopher became the assistant registrar for State University of New York Empire State College. Christopher had a special way about him, he could lighten up any room or situation. His smile was infectious. Chris cared about people and was a helper, never seeking recognition, just doing. He was always only a phone call away. He loved life. Chris is survived by his husband, Michael J. Dzikowski whom he married on October 11, 2014. He is also survived by his mother Joann Rescelo; his father, Michael Del Vecchio and his wife Andrea. Christopher has six siblings, Matthew Del Vecchio, Harley Sioux Rescelo, Christine Del Vecchio, Alexander Del Vecchio, Elizabeth Del Vecchio and Ava Del Vecchio. Christopher is also survived by his grandmother Joan Del Vecchio. He was the son-in-law of Ernie and Sarah Dzikowski; and brother-in-law of Anthony. He was the uncle of Olivia and Brandon. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and too many friends to count. Finally, he is survived by his beloved kitties, Spot and Mittens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be conducted at a time and date to be announced. Please consider memorial contributions in Christopher's memory to a charity or organization of your choice
.