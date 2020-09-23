Goyette, Christopher M. LATHAM Christopher Matthew Goyette - a loving and compassionate husband, father, son, brother and friend - died on Monday, September 21, 2020, from kidney cancer, with his family resolutely at his side. He was 43. Born in Niskayuna on June 30, 1977, Chris was the cherished son of Al and Linda Keough Goyette of Brunswick. He was raised in Brunswick and attended the former Our Lady of Victory School in Troy. He was a 1995 graduate of LaSalle Institute and he earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Siena College in 2000. A longtime Latham resident, he was a trusted financial advisor and, more recently, was an insurance broker in Saratoga Springs. Chris was a genial, approachable and courteous man of integrity - lifetime traits that stood out when he first met his wife, Elizabeth Brown Goyette. They were married on March 8, 2008, in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, and shared many loving and joyful times together. He enjoyed many lively and rollicking times with friends and family at college outings, concerts, the Saratoga Race Course, Siena basketball games - and many other adventures in between. He also treasured time spent on the water, a joy he acquired as a child (along with a love of lobster) from many visits to the Moody Beach area of Maine with his parents and sister, Alyson. Chris was a natural at the helm on Lake George, where he happily shared his love of the lake with his wife and five children - and anyone else who could fit on the boat. Whether it was on the lake, in an apple orchard, or curled up at home, Chris truly embraced the time he spent with his wife and children, creating memories to last a lifetime. From dating to investing to fashion, he was a regular and sage dispenser of tips and advice, especially to his many nieces and nephews who valued their connections with him. Although cancer sapped his physical strength, it reinvigorated his faith, his time with family and friends, and his caring for others. He was a regular volunteer at Street Soldiers-Troy, helping distribute food and other goods to those in need - a regular theme in Chris' life. He was a St. Pius X parishioner and was especially devoted to Our Lady of Lourdes. Undaunted by his diagnosis, he was determined to make a difference in the many lives he touched. He was - in short - one of the good guys, and, in return, everyone loved Chris. In addition to his wife and parents, Chris is survived by four sons, Peter, Stephen, Brendan and Owen Goyette; his daughter, Sarah Goyette; his sister, Alyson Goyette of Brunswick; his father-in-law, Al Brown of Latham; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents, James and Helen Keough and Doris and Alfred Goyette; and his caring mother-in-law, Sue Brown. Chris' family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, with interment to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed inside and outside the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to help Street Soldiers-Troy by shopping with their Amazon Wish List or by donating via PayPal by visiting their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/STREETSOLDIERSTROY/
, or by volunteering at St. Anthony's Roarke Center Parking Lot in Troy on Thursday nights. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
