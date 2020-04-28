Whalen, Christopher M. TROY Christopher M. Whalen, 48, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Chris was born on March 16, 1972, in Troy and was the son of the late Kathleen C. Whalen. He graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1991. He enjoyed watching WWE with his son Christopher. He also enjoyed playing pool and cards with his good friend/brother-in-law, Tom Fitch and golfing. Chris is survived by his son, Christopher M. Whalen Jr. and Christopher's mother, Elizabeth A. (Fitch) Whalen; his aunt, Elizabeth (Andrew) Zychowski; his uncle, Michael (Jacqueline) Whalen; and several cousins. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Fitch; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 in honor of Chris' son, Christopher M. Whalen, Jr. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020