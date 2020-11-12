1/1
Christopher Mayfield
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Mayfield, Christopher COLONIE Christopher R. Mayfield, 57, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Elberton, Ga. and was the son of Mary Mayfield Ford and the late Joseph C. Mayfield. Chris was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. He was the former owner and operator of Chris' Southern Connection on Madison Avenue, in Albany. He was currently employed as the general manager for Daigle Cleaning Services. Chris was an honorable man with a heart of gold. He raised three children and had a tremendous passion for his cherished family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Bemis Mayfield. He was the father of Gina (Lovell) Dixon, Anthony Rivera and Alberto Rivera; and stepfather of Dominick Romano, Nicole (Wayne) Gendron and Sarah Romano. He was the brother of Garrett Mayfield. Chris is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, due any day. Memorial services will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit with Chris' family on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Chris' video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
NOV
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Memories & Condolences

