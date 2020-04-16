Wos, Christopher P. ALPHARETTA, Ga. Christopher P. Wos, 28, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of East Greenbush, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 11, 2020. Christopher (Topher, to all who loved him) was born in Albany, and was the beloved son of Paul and Martha Wos. Christopher attended Marist College where he graduated with honors with a dual degree in business and finance in 2014. He had a career as an inside sales representative for Veeam, Cloud Data Management. He enjoyed fitness and weight lifted competitively. Things he loved above all else were going to live music shows, Pop-Tarts, and cats. Christopher's friends were so important they became part of "his family." He touched and changed many lives by his kindness, great sense of humor, quick wit, great listening skills, and gentle nature. Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Paul. He is survived by his mother, Martha; his sister, Elizabeth (John) Russell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Christopher in a special way may make a donation to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020