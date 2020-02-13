Pennock, Christopher RAVENA Christopher Pennock, 57 of Ravena, passed away peacefully, in the loving presence of his family on February 10, 2020. Chris was born on August 30, 1962, in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of Anne Pennock and the late Robert Pennock. He was employed with Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families for over 34 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Chris Pennock; son, Daniel Pennock (Jena Nunziato); his siblings, Anne-Jo McTague (Mike), Thomas Pennock (Janet), Mary Reynolds (Robert), Francine Lynch (David), Robert Pennock Jr., and Elizabeth Whitney; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Christopher was predeceased by his brother, John Pennock. Chris and his family wish to thank all of the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice Inn for their compassion and support. There will be calling hours on Saturday, February 15, at Babcock Funeral Home, 19 Pulver Ave., Ravena from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. All other services will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests making a donation in memory of Chris to one of the following organizations: Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Hildegard Medicus Cancer Center, St. Mary's Hospital, 1300 Massachusetts Ave., Troy, NY 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020