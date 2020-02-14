Curran, Christopher R. COLONIE Christopher R. Curran, 74 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Troy and was the son the of the late Robert and Mary Osborne Curran. Chris served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 through 1970 attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service in Watervliet for over 30 years. Chris was then employed with Progressive Insurance Company for 18 years. He was an avid New York Yankee fan. He enjoyed watching old western movies and spending time with his cherished family. Chris was the beloved husband of 48 years to Marsha A. Curran. He was the devoted father of Brian (Alison) Curran and Kevin (Lauren) Curran. He was the beloved Poppy of Hannah, Mason, Jacob and Avery Curran. He was the cousin of Daniel (Katherine) Dewine, Pam Kennedy and Mark Daley. Funeral services will be Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Chris's family on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Rt. 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For directions, to leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020