Sgambati, Christopher R. MECHANICVILLE Christopher R. Sgambati, 94 of Saratoga Ave., died peacefully in the comfort of his home Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, from an extended illness. Father of Tina and Bill Pickett, Pat "Brut" and Pamela Sgambati, both of Mechanicville, and David and Mary Sgambati of Stillwater; grand and great-grandfather; brother of Theresa Sgambati; brother-in-law of Opal Sgambati, both of Mechanicville, along with many nieces, nephews and their families. A funeral Mass at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville will be held on Wednesday at a time to be announced, with military honors. Burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. A Full Obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 18, 2019