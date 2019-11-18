Christopher R. Sgambati (1925 - 2019)
  • "Deepest condolences to the family. Jovi and Mike Mullaney"
    - Mike Mullaney
  • "My condolences to the Sgambati family, I'm so sorry for..."
    - Anthony Ricciardone
  • "Theresa (& the rest of the family) - so sorry for your loss."
    - Donna Cervini
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 No. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 No. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
Sgambati, Christopher R. MECHANICVILLE Christopher R. Sgambati, 94 of Saratoga Ave., died peacefully in the comfort of his home Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, from an extended illness. Father of Tina and Bill Pickett, Pat "Brut" and Pamela Sgambati, both of Mechanicville, and David and Mary Sgambati of Stillwater; grand and great-grandfather; brother of Theresa Sgambati; brother-in-law of Opal Sgambati, both of Mechanicville, along with many nieces, nephews and their families. A funeral Mass at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville will be held on Wednesday at a time to be announced, with military honors. Burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. A Full Obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
