Wear, Christopher S. MAMARONECK Christopher S. Wear passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 52. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, August 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Jeff and Rachael VanDeusen in West Lebanon. In his loving memory, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club at https://www.adk.org/support/donate
. More information may be found at http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com
, and condolences mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.