1/
Christopher S. Wear
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wear, Christopher S. MAMARONECK Christopher S. Wear passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 52. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, August 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Jeff and Rachael VanDeusen in West Lebanon. In his loving memory, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club at https://www.adk.org/support/donate. More information may be found at http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com, and condolences mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
at the home of Jeff and Rachael VanDeusen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved