Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany , NY 12606
(518)-438-1002
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Café Capriccio
Albany , NY

Schenker, Christopher ALBANY Christopher Philip Schenker passed away on October 21, 2019. Chris was born in Brooklyn on July 8, 1966. He was raised in Wurtsboro, N.Y. and lived in North Carolina and most recently Albany. Chris attended Monticello High School and the University at Albany. Chris was known for his huge personality and love of life but mostly he was at home in the kitchen having been raised at his parents' Catskills French restaurant, La Mingotiere. Chris loved nothing more than bringing people together around a table to eat meals prepared by him. If there was an event, it was a given that Chris would be the chef and everyone was in for a treat. Chris had a varied career yet his favorite times were when he managed Cafe Capriccio and more recently cooked alongside Jim "Chief" Rua at the Cafe's Chef's Table. Chris's second but equal great passion was his partner, Cheryl "Dez" Patack. The stars had finally aligned to allow them to be together and live happily and adventurously with their precious dog Milo. In addition to Cheryl and their dog Milo, Chris is survived by his parents, Virginia "Gini" and Gunter Schenker of New Port Richey, Fla. Chris was also a beloved "uncle" to Abby and Michael Borko and will always be remembered with love by his lifelong friends. There will be a celebration of Chris's life on Friday, October 25, at 1 p.m. at Cafe Capriccio in Albany. Those wishing to remember Chris, please make a donation to the . To leave the family an online condolence please visit







