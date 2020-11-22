Therrien, Christopher SELKIRK Christopher Therrien, 59, died on November 16, 2020, in his home after a brief illness. Chris was predeceased by his loving mother, Patricia Therrien, on September 5, 2010. He is survived by his father, Emile J. Therrien; sisters, Kathleen (John) Krumdieck, and Karen (Rick) Weisheit; brothers, Joseph Therrien, Daniel Therrien, and James (Kathy) Therrien; and many nieces and nephews. Chris worked as a laborer for Cristo Construction and at ports in Albany and Mechanicville. Chris was a quiet type of person who loved life and people. With an unkind word for no one, he was always offering a helping hand when he thought it was needed, and never asking for anything in return except his friendship. Chris was an outdoor type of person who had a large garden every year and liked to take walks enjoying nature and talking with friends along the way. If there is a garden in heaven, I'm sure Chris will be working it. A private family service will be held due to COVID-19.