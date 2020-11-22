1/
Christopher Therrien
Therrien, Christopher SELKIRK Christopher Therrien, 59, died on November 16, 2020, in his home after a brief illness. Chris was predeceased by his loving mother, Patricia Therrien, on September 5, 2010. He is survived by his father, Emile J. Therrien; sisters, Kathleen (John) Krumdieck, and Karen (Rick) Weisheit; brothers, Joseph Therrien, Daniel Therrien, and James (Kathy) Therrien; and many nieces and nephews. Chris worked as a laborer for Cristo Construction and at ports in Albany and Mechanicville. Chris was a quiet type of person who loved life and people. With an unkind word for no one, he was always offering a helping hand when he thought it was needed, and never asking for anything in return except his friendship. Chris was an outdoor type of person who had a large garden every year and liked to take walks enjoying nature and talking with friends along the way. If there is a garden in heaven, I'm sure Chris will be working it. A private family service will be held due to COVID-19.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
