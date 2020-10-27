Milgo, Christopher W. COLONIE Christopher W. Milgo, 99 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Born on October 6, 1921, in Albany, Chris was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary Jencel Milgo. Chris was predeceased by his first wife Anna Agnes Murray Milgo. He was married to the former Elizabeth "Betty" Breton Lonzcak on September 6, 1986, and they shared 31 wonderful years together prior to her passing on November 25, 2017. He proudly served during World War II in the Air Force from November 24, 1942, to October 2, 1945, and was awarded the Prisoner of War Medal and the Purple Heart. He was a welder, employed by General Electric in Schenectady for 33 years before retiring in 1984. Chris enjoyed dancing and was involved in several organizations. He was a life member of the National American and Northeast Chapter in New York State of Ex-Prisoners of War. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Colonie #1256, Colonie Elks # 2192 and the Hart Social Center where he was former treasurer and vice president. Chris is survived by his loving children, Anne Marie Barbagallo, and Laurie (Donald) Bauer; stepchildren, Mary (David) Jackson and Lois Johnson and Thomas Lonczak; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Edwin and Michael Barbagallo, William, Andrew, and Donald Bauer; and step-grandchildren, Nicole, Jennifer, Amy, Stephanie, Megan, Melissa, Jason, Jonathan, Christopher and Kyle. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Chris was predeceased by his son Christopher J. Milgo; stepsons, Lawrence Lonczak, and Kenneth Lonczak; his brother Francis W. Milgo; his son-in-law Edwin Barbagallo; and sister-in-law Sister Rose Marie Murray RSM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Chris's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light 1 Maria Drive Loudonville. Interment will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Chris to the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192, 11 Elks Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.