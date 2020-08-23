Christopher Williamson

Williamson, Christopher TROY The light of our lives, our sweet son, Christopher, returned to his heavenly home Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020, taking a big part of our hearts with him. God blessed us with Christopher on May 12, 1975. He led us on his life journey and thanks to him we did so many things we never thought we'd do and we met wonderful people who became part of our lives, thanks to Christopher. He brightened up everyone's life that he met. He never let kidney disease or down syndrome stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He was an expert skier, rode a bike, kayaked, loved horseback riding, fishing, bluegrass music, played his drums like no one else. He taught himself to play Amazing Grace on his bagpipe! He was so proud to be an altar server for over 11 years. He loved his dear Lord and Savior with all his heart. Christopher was the life of every party, the first one on the dance floor with Mom and the last one off! He won many karaoke contests with his Elvis imitation of Heartbreak Hotel. His sense of humor remained with him all his life, still making us laugh with his funny faces. He accepted his medical conditions with a beautiful grace and acceptance. Comedian that he always was, he called down syndrome "sidewards syndrome". He did 18 years of home dialysis with Mom and Dad right in his room before making the decision to switch to in center treatments in 2017. Thanks to all, our second family at DCI Rubin Dialysis for 21 wonderful years. Our hearts were saddened to learn that Christopher had Alzheimer's at the age of 39. He continued to amaze us with his love, understanding, gentleness, sweetness, and zest for life for all those six years. Besides his Mom and Dad, Christopher is survived by his Aunt Barbra, Aunt Betty, Uncle Tom and numerous cousins. Services will be private, for family only. A celebration of his wonderful life is planned for a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of our Christopher to the DCI Dialysis at 21 Crossings Boulevard, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To send a special message of condolence to Christopher's family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com