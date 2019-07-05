Albany Times Union Obituaries
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:15 AM
the Parastas will be officiated
hn J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
2410 4th Avenue
Watervliet, NY
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery
Chrystyna M. "Chrys" (Konowalczuk) Thorbecke


1964 - 2019
Chrystyna M. "Chrys" (Konowalczuk) Thorbecke Obituary
Thorbecke, Chrystyna M. "Chrys" (Konowalczuk) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Chrystyna M. "Chrys" Thorbecke (Konowalczuk), 54, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Calling hours are Monday, July 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy. At 11:15 a.m. the Parastas will be officiated. The Funeral Liturgy will then follow at 12 p.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 - 4th Ave., Watervliet. The complete obituary will be available at sanvidgefuneralhome.com and will be published here on Saturday.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019
