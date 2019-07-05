|
Thorbecke, Chrystyna M. "Chrys" (Konowalczuk) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Chrystyna M. "Chrys" Thorbecke (Konowalczuk), 54, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Calling hours are Monday, July 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy. At 11:15 a.m. the Parastas will be officiated. The Funeral Liturgy will then follow at 12 p.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 - 4th Ave., Watervliet. The complete obituary will be available at sanvidgefuneralhome.com and will be published here on Saturday.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019