Mattice, Cindy V. WEST COXSACKIE Cindy V. Mattice, 59, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. Born in Coeymans on March 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hamilton Sr. and Antionette (Frank) Blood. Cindy lived in New Baltimore for 40 years. Cindy was a 1978 graduate of R-C-S High School and was a long-time server at the Ravena Diner before opening Cindy's Old World Coffee and Cindy's Country Florist. She was a member of the Capital Area Rods and enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson. Survivors include her beloved husband of 40 years, Alton Mattice Sr.; the pride of her life, sons, Alton (Deana) Mattice Jr. and Aaron (Kayla) Mattice; grandchildren, Ayden and Kinsley Mattice; brothers, Thomas (Tina) Hamilton Jr., Lenny (Debbie) Blood; sisters, Lisa Macaione and Kristie Valentino; and many nieces and nephews who she adored. Cindy was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, and sister. She'll be in our hearts always. Friends and family may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Monday, November 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019