Hall, Claire E. RENSSELAER Claire E. Hall, of Rensselaer, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Claire was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Forbes) Kenific. Claire was a proud graduate of Albany High School where she excelled in various classes. She always spoke of working on vegetable wagon with uncle Mike and worked for various insurance agents, completing their proposals and other correspondences. In her mid-40s she became an exercise yoga instructor for Dora Dee Figure Salon where she hosted the "noontime stretch." She was an accomplished vocalist, pianist and artist. Fishing with Jason in the Adirondacks or Lake Winnipesaukee was her choice of sport. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Peter's Hospital 4th floor McAuley for the care and compassion they expressed during Claire's stay. Survivors include her husband of 35 years John A. Hall; mother of James (JoAnne) Palmer, Douglas Palmer and Jill (Dr. Frank) Fera; stepmother to Jason Hall; and mother-in-law to Gieuseppa Palmer. She is also survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Paul Palmer; son Scott Palmer; sister Elaine Hughes; brothers, Paul Kenific and Mike Kenific. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Wednesday, 10 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home 165 Columbia Tpk. Rensselaer. Interment will be in Bloomingrove Cemetery.Friends may call Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Claire's name may be made to Food Pantries for the Capital District 32 Essex St. Albany, NY 12206.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019