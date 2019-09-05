Tudico, Claire E. RENSSELAER Claire E. Forgea Tudico passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in Atlanta. She was born on November 26, 1926, in Bennington, Vt. to the late Arthur and Elaine LaTour Forgea and moved to Rensselaer as a young girl. Claire was a 1945 graduate of St. John's Academy in Rensselaer. On August 16, 1952, she married John D. "Jack" Tudico to whom she was married until his passing in 2002. Claire lived in Rensselaer for many years and for several of those years worked in the library of the Rensselaer City School District. However, she was primarily a homemaker and caretaker to many. She is survived by her four children, Karen Tudico of Atlanta, Maryellen (Frank) Keane of Schenectady, Paul (Jamie) Tudico of Asheville, N.C. and Maria (Chris) Augostini of Atlanta. Claire was the grandmother of Anthony (Marisa) Bambrola, Alicia (Michael) Walco, Colleen Keane, Andrea Keane, Rachael Augostini and Madeleine Augostini; and great-grandmother of Sebastian and Theodore Bambrola. Also surviving Claire are her two sisters, Nin Eckert and Eileen Pratt, both of Rensselaer. She was predeceased by her brothers, Roland, Raymond, Norman and Donald Forgea. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. Calling hours for Claire will be held in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville, on Monday, September 9, from 9 - 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to Bridgeway Hospice, 2000 Riverside Parkway, Suite 107, Lawrenceville, GA, 30043 (Attn: Office Manager). Please note in memory of Claire E. Tudico for both. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019