Perskie, Claire Kosden (Fox) MARGATE, N.J. Claire Kosden (nee Fox) Perskie, 86 of Margate, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with the blood disease MDS. "For everything I am, my mother's love showed me the way." Quiet grace, a sweet smile, and inner strength defined Claire - and she carried that elegance throughout her life. Her dedication to her heritage created a strong spirituality within, and she taught the meaning and importance of family, and religion in her devoted, loving way. Claire was born in Czechoslovakia to Cantor Eugene and Esther Fox. She escaped the country's occupation in 1938 with her parents and brother. She lived in London until she arrived in Atlantic City in 1950. She graduated from Atlantic City high school in 1951 and met her husband Carl "Buddy" Kosden soon after. They married in 1953. Together Claire and Buddy owned the St. Charles Hotel and Midtown Motor Inn in Atlantic City. At the same time, Claire was also the proprietor of Top of the Shop at Gordon's Alley. After Buddy's untimely death in 1977, Claire delved into new opportunities, becoming the manager of Brittany Jewels at Resorts, and later, a licensed real estate agent. She married Lawrence Perskie, Esq. and they were married 22 years until his passing. Her family was the joy of her existence. Claire loved her family unconditionally, and her family loved her with devotion. She was always there to cheer on each accomplishment of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She continuously introduced them to many of her interests, enrichening their lives. It was her passion for life that allowed her to explore a multitude of hobbies and interests. As an avid walker, she would often been seen walking around Margate, connecting with the community she loved so much. When she wasn't walking, she could likely be found knitting, golfing, working on a crossword puzzle, planting flowers in her garden, or at Temple. Claire's extraordinary life has been documented multiple times. She wrote a book "The Forsaken Suitcase" to share her family history. Her life story is also highlighted at The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, as well as in the book "Portraits of Resistance." Claire is survived by her three loving daughters, Sheryl Kosden Schiraldi (Patrick), Micki Massry (I. Norman), and Ava Kosden Lubert (Richard); seven grandchildren, Julie (Jimmy), Murray (Mallory), Stephen (Ashley), Laurie (Ken), Carly, Daniel (Rosa), and Leah; six great-grandsons, Isaac, Ezra, Asher, Norman, Jonah, and Aaron; her brother Harry Fox; her cousin Henry Herner; and her wonderful caregiver Ivellisse. Thank you to Dr. Udani, Dr. Ramos and staff at AlantiCare, and Comfort Keepers for their dedication to Claire's care. Private graveside services were held on July 2. Due to COVID-19, Shiva will be observed by the family in private. Contributions in Claire's memory may be made to the Beth El Synagogue in Margate, N.J, The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, or a charity of one's choice
. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com