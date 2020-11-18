Leathem, Claire M. TROY Claire M. Leathem passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old. The daughter of Frank and Esther (Maxwell) Murphy, she was born and raised in the Port Schuyler section of Watervliet. Claire graduated from St. Brigid's Elementary and Catholic Central High School (C.C.H.S.), class of 1947. She was also a graduate of St. Joseph's Conservatory of Music and was a very talented pianist. Following high school, she worked briefly at N.Y. Telephone in Troy. She met her future husband, Joe Leathem, at a C.C.H.S. Alumni Show where he was singing, and she was the pianist; it was love at first sight. They exchanged vows in 1951 and were married for 52 years before Joe passed in 2003. After raising her family, she went to work at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna along with her husband Joe until they retired in 1986. Claire was an active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Troy and served as the music director and pianist for the A.O.H. shows of that era. She was also the pianist for her husband Joe and his siblings, Frank, Jim, Marge, and Rita Sawyer, who performed as The Leathem Family Singers, entertaining at many of the area nursing homes and hospitals during the holidays with Christmas carols and Irish ballads. She loved Italian food, chocolate, and spending weekends fishing, boating, gardening, and entertaining family and friends at the family camp on Cossayuna Lake. She was a communicant and eucharistic minister at St. Joseph's Church in South Troy and was active in the annual garage sale and prayer group. Claire was predeceased by her parents; her husband Joe; and her brothers, Thomas, George, and Francis Murphy. She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Mary) and Sean (late Margaret), both of Troy; and her grandchildren, Anne Brigid Clum (Jason) of Delmar, Joseph M. Leathem (Vanessa) of Guilderland, Anthony W. Leathem (Amber) of Moorhead, Minn., Daniel Leathem (Chelsea) of Ballston Spa, and Katharine Leathem (Griffin Kelly) of Ballston Spa. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Connor and Aidan Clum, Beatrice and Leonie Leathem; her brother Howard Murphy; her sister-in-law Lucy Murphy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Claire's special caregivers, Kate and Brigid, for all of their work. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Donations in Claire's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry, 416 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180.