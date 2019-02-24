Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Yatsevitch. View Sign

Yatsevitch, Claire ALBANY In the early morning hours of February 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, Claire Yatsevitch was allowed a peaceful end to her long suffering the physical and mental devastations of progressing astroglioma cancer. She was 75. Born, raised and schooled in Manhattan, Claire worked for Matson Steam Ship Lines in Rockefeller Center. She was awarded a cruise to Hawaii, Australia and the islands of the South Seas which was the start of her life-long interest in travel and learning anything she didn't know, which fortunately she was later able to continue with her husband. They traveled through most of the United States, southern Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Venezuela, Hong Cong, Russia, Turkey, and much of Europe, including Switzerland where Claire became addicted to the Alps, yogurt, and cow bells. Claire was a New York City girl, knowing what she knew and didn't know and certain that no one knew her better than she knew herself. She met Alexander Yatsevitch while swimming at Lake Lauderdale near Cambridge in Washington County where her parents had a summer camp. They were married in 1969 by The Reverend David H.C. Read in the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan and have continued to swim as one ever since. Claire was committed to physical activity and conditioning. She was an ice figure and roller skater, synchronized swimmer, and gym rat. Together with Alex they were members of the Bethlehem Tennis Association and snow skiers honeymooning at Wildcat Mountain with 16 feet of snow cover across from Tuckerman's ravine in North Conway, N.H. and spending winter free days at almost every area in the northeast, vacations in Colorado and Utah and skiing trails at winter Olympic sites of Whiteface Mountain, Jahorina in Sarajevo (then Yugoslavia) and Whistler-Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada (their absolute favorite). But Claire's activity priority was anything in the water, describing herself as a reincarnated duck. Besides her synchronized swimming for many years, Claire and Alex were involved with the Red Cross WSI program, were instructors in the kids' and adult learn to swim programs at the Bethlehem Middle School and Claire was an instructor with a great bunch of swimming buddies, teaching adults at the SUNY Albany pool and regularly swam at the Bethlehem YMCA. In the spirit of cohabitation Claire accompanied Alex to annual American Association for the Advancement of Science and Highway Geology Symposium national meetings, listening to prominent dignitaries like Al Gore speaking about climate change and learning about the Earth we all stand on. She became fascinated with space, the universe and astrophysicist Neal deGrasse Tyson as its publicist. Before the terminal certainty of her affliction became evident, she lightly commented that astroglioma was a spectacular name that she loved, possibly coined by Tyson. From early on Claire had an interest in opera, salvaging remnants of the old New York City Opera when it was torn down and incorporating the bits into her recorder-player space at home. She was a long-time participant in Peter Haley's Sienna opera club meetings and together with Alex went on the bus trips to the Met in New York and rarely missed the simulcast showings from world famous opera and ballet houses at Crossgates and Proctor's theaters where they were often the kids in the audience. Claire was great at sewing, knitting, crocheting and photography and frustrated with juggling, tap dancing and getting anything to grow. Her many other qualities will be remembered by those she considered herself lucky to know. Claire is survived by her husband Alex Yatsevitch of Delmar; sister Susan Good (Eugene) of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother Paul Vilk (Virginia) of Potomac, Md. and two nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the participants. Memorial contributions may be made to a cause of one's choosing that hopefully benefits those less fortunate.



Yatsevitch, Claire ALBANY In the early morning hours of February 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, Claire Yatsevitch was allowed a peaceful end to her long suffering the physical and mental devastations of progressing astroglioma cancer. She was 75. Born, raised and schooled in Manhattan, Claire worked for Matson Steam Ship Lines in Rockefeller Center. She was awarded a cruise to Hawaii, Australia and the islands of the South Seas which was the start of her life-long interest in travel and learning anything she didn't know, which fortunately she was later able to continue with her husband. They traveled through most of the United States, southern Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Venezuela, Hong Cong, Russia, Turkey, and much of Europe, including Switzerland where Claire became addicted to the Alps, yogurt, and cow bells. Claire was a New York City girl, knowing what she knew and didn't know and certain that no one knew her better than she knew herself. She met Alexander Yatsevitch while swimming at Lake Lauderdale near Cambridge in Washington County where her parents had a summer camp. They were married in 1969 by The Reverend David H.C. Read in the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan and have continued to swim as one ever since. Claire was committed to physical activity and conditioning. She was an ice figure and roller skater, synchronized swimmer, and gym rat. Together with Alex they were members of the Bethlehem Tennis Association and snow skiers honeymooning at Wildcat Mountain with 16 feet of snow cover across from Tuckerman's ravine in North Conway, N.H. and spending winter free days at almost every area in the northeast, vacations in Colorado and Utah and skiing trails at winter Olympic sites of Whiteface Mountain, Jahorina in Sarajevo (then Yugoslavia) and Whistler-Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada (their absolute favorite). But Claire's activity priority was anything in the water, describing herself as a reincarnated duck. Besides her synchronized swimming for many years, Claire and Alex were involved with the Red Cross WSI program, were instructors in the kids' and adult learn to swim programs at the Bethlehem Middle School and Claire was an instructor with a great bunch of swimming buddies, teaching adults at the SUNY Albany pool and regularly swam at the Bethlehem YMCA. In the spirit of cohabitation Claire accompanied Alex to annual American Association for the Advancement of Science and Highway Geology Symposium national meetings, listening to prominent dignitaries like Al Gore speaking about climate change and learning about the Earth we all stand on. She became fascinated with space, the universe and astrophysicist Neal deGrasse Tyson as its publicist. Before the terminal certainty of her affliction became evident, she lightly commented that astroglioma was a spectacular name that she loved, possibly coined by Tyson. From early on Claire had an interest in opera, salvaging remnants of the old New York City Opera when it was torn down and incorporating the bits into her recorder-player space at home. She was a long-time participant in Peter Haley's Sienna opera club meetings and together with Alex went on the bus trips to the Met in New York and rarely missed the simulcast showings from world famous opera and ballet houses at Crossgates and Proctor's theaters where they were often the kids in the audience. Claire was great at sewing, knitting, crocheting and photography and frustrated with juggling, tap dancing and getting anything to grow. Her many other qualities will be remembered by those she considered herself lucky to know. Claire is survived by her husband Alex Yatsevitch of Delmar; sister Susan Good (Eugene) of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother Paul Vilk (Virginia) of Potomac, Md. and two nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the participants. Memorial contributions may be made to a cause of one's choosing that hopefully benefits those less fortunate. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close