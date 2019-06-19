Norris, Clara E. (Noradki) HALFMOON Clara E. (Noradki) Norris passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband William T. Norris. A longtime resident of Halfmoon, Clara dedicated her life to raising her children. After the children were grown, she went to work, for the Saratoga County Probation Department and then the New York State Banking Department as a clerk and typist. Clara is survived by her children, John Norris and Virginia "Ginny" Squire; her son-in-law Daniel Squire Sr., and her daughter-in-law, Kelly Norris; her grandsons, James "Jay" Norris and Mitchell Norris; a step-grandson Daniel Squire Jr.; and over 20 nieces and nephews. Clara was the last of her siblings to pass. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park with a funeral Mass on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Clara will be buried next to her husband, Bill, in St. Michael's Cemetery, in Waterford. To express condolences please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019