Obituary

Bryan, Clara May Flick WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. Clara May Flick Bryan, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, died from dementia at home on August 31, 2019. She was 101 and had lived in the Columbia, S.C. area since 1976. Her family lived in the Forts Ferry area of Latham from 1958 until 1973. Born on July 4, 1918, to Hobert and Emma Ruth Flick during the family Independence Day picnic at her aunt's Chapin, N.Y. farm, she was named for the two aunts who delivered her. Clara lived most of her youth in Geneva, N.Y. graduating from high school in 1937. She was very active in drama and speaking societies, winning a regional first place award for high school speaking. In 1937 she was crowned Geneva's Apple Blossom Queen. Married to her high school sweetheart in 1938, in 1940 she was widowed with a young son. In 1941, a high school friend introduced her to another Genevan, John Bryan Jr. She spent the afternoon of December 7, 1941, sitting on her future in-laws cellar steps watching her boyfriend clean his Navy gear anticipating recall to the Navy. They were married on May 9, 1942, in the Methodist manse in Geneva. On July 5, Mr. Bryan returned into service and in December, Lt. Bryan was in an Army amphibious combat unit bound for Australia. Like many other wives, Clara would not see or speak to her husband until late 1945. He served in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Mrs. Bryan loved her home and family. She held several secretarial positions while her younger sons were in Forts Ferry Elementary and Shaker Junior and Senior high schools, but she most loved to take care of her home. She worked at the Diggs Northwestern agency in Colonie and as LaFollette Hall secretary at Shaker High. She was an early member of the Latham Community Baptist Church and taught in its vacation bible school. She relied on Chick's Shell in Latham to keep her car running and loved to shop at GEX and both the Boston Store and Penney's at the Latham Corners Shopping Center. Moving due to her husband's job, she lived in Buffalo, Hamden, Conn., Natick, Mass. and Latham before moving to Columbia. Every holiday her home was decorated, with Christmas being a very special time. She loved for her grandchildren to experience the joy of Christmas with her. Regardless of the occasion, family times with love, food and laughter were very important to her. Mrs. Bryan took great pride in the successes of her three sons, retired U.S. Marine Corps Captain Gary Lee Bryan, Jack Bryan, retired director of administration at the S.C. Attorney General's Office, and Bill Bryan, employee of the year at the international Gilbane Building Company of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her parents; brother Dick Flick; sister Elsie Flick Seyba; her first husband Donald Scribner; her husband of 58 years, John Bryan Jr.; and her first grandson Gary Lee Bryan Jr. of Beaufort, S.C. She is survived by her sister, Betty Flick Roloson of New Port Richey, Fla.; brother, Bill of Macedon, N.Y.; sons, Jack of West Columbia, Gary (Fran) of Albemarle, N.C. and Bill (Linda) of West Greenwich, R.I.; along with nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great and great-great-grandchildren from Florida to New York, Rhode Island to California and France to Costa Rica. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Bill Crigler, a U.R. Med. School grad, who had attended Mrs. Bryan since 1977. As she desired, a graveside Methodist memorial service will be held at a later date on the Bryan family plot in Geneva's Glenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Bryan will rest next to her husband. Clara's life was led by the "Golden Rule" and her favorite songs were Louie Armstrong's, "What A Wonderful World" and the Beatles, "Let It Be." Godspeed, Clara May. You are forever loved.



