Provenzano, Clara COLONIE Clara Provenzano, 85 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2018, after a long illness surrounded by her family. Born February 15, 1933, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Abate in Amantea, Italy. Clara and family migrated to the U.S. in 1966. She was employed by New York State (O.G.S), the University Heights Nursing Home and also by the Albany Public Schools. Clara is survived by her husband, Fiore, of 68 years; and her four children, Ann Peek, Carmela (Joanne) Provenzano, Victor Provenzano and Frank Provenzano. She is also survived by her sisters, Dora (Larry) Eafrato, and Edie (Edward) McDonnell; her brothers, Arnold (Emelia) Abate, Samuel (the late Mildred) Abate. Predeceased by brothers, Frank and Rocco Abate. Clara also leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Clara's greatest joy has been being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She took pleasure in family gatherings where she showed off her cooking skills - especially on Sundays. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019