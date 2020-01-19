Hemmett, Clara Skavina VOORHEESVILLE Clara Skavina Hemmett, 94 of Helderberg Parkway, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her home. Her parents were the late Frank and Anna (Heleniak) Skavina. She was born February 7, 1925, and raised in Albany. She lived in Delmar before moving to Voorheesville in 1971. She was a graduate of the Albany State Teacher's College and began her teaching career as a science teacher at the Berne-Knox Westerlo School District. She met her future husband, Stanley Hemmett, while boarding at his sister's house in Berne. She transferred to the Voorheesville Central School District in 1956 where she taught many different science subjects before becoming the Junior High guidance counselor, retiring in 1980. Clara was an active communicant of St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville. She and her late husband, Stanley, enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, traveling and cross country skiing. Clara was the wife of the late Stanley P. Hemmett; sister of Jeanette M. Skavina of Florida and the late Joseph, Edward and Albert Skavina. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks are extended to the St. Matthews Alzheimer's Care Team and also Betsy Simmons for their support and care of Clara. Visiting hours will be Monday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville, N.Y. followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Delmar. For those who wish, memorial donations to St. Matthew's Church would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020