Weiner, Clare F. ALBANY Clare Frances Weiner of Albany, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 90. She was a longtime resident of the Stockade in Schenectady and in her dotage, of Albany. Clare was born on December 3, 1929, in Philadelphia, the only child of the late Jack and Jessie Weinbaum of Philadelphia. She graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia and later received a master's degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Clare honed her psychotherapeutic skills with hundreds of hours of additional training from The Gestalt Institute of Cleveland in Ohio. Clare worked at the Albany V.A. Hospital in the Psychiatric Inpatient Unit; then in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady where she was chief social worker; then the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic at Saratoga Hospital. Finally, for many years Clare was in private practice as a psychotherapist in Schenectady and Albany. Clare was married for over thirty years to George C. Wheeler who died in 2011. Her children by her first husband, the late Professor Albert B. Weiner are Justin M. of Thailand, Kate J. of Dutchess County, N.Y. and Lucian J. of The Netherlands. She has two grandsons, Julian Jesse of The Netherlands and Alexander Antonio of Thailand. Clare and George traveled extensively to every continent and throughout the United States. Their travels were often planned in search of animals in the wild, and they had many astonishing experiences observing animals in their natural habitats. Always musically inclined, Clare was a long-time member of several singing groups, most notably the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society and The Berkshire Choral Festival. She was also a proud volunteer with The Planned Parenthood Society of Schenectady for many years. Clare was a wide-ranging and accomplished cook. She entered the Schenectady Gazette's Thanksgiving recipe competition one year and won for her five onion gratinee; another year she won again for her lemon tart. In light of the pandemic no service will be held in the foreseeable future. Condolences may be sent to katejweiner@gmail.com. As reminiscences arrive, it's clear that our mother meant a great deal to many more people than we knew; and how moving.