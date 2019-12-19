|
|
Pettit, Clare J. LOUDONVILLE Clare J. Pettit, 99 of Loudonville, beloved wife of the late Melvin Pettit Sr., entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Full obituary will appear in Friday and Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019