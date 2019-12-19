Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Rd
Loudonville, NY
Clare J. Pettit Obituary
Pettit, Clare J. LOUDONVILLE Clare J. Pettit, 99 of Loudonville, beloved wife of the late Melvin Pettit Sr., entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Full obituary will appear in Friday and Saturday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019
