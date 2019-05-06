Jose, Clare Lynn (Gallant) MECHANICVILLE Clare Lynn (Gallant) Jose of First Street, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 72. Born on September 21, 1946 in Troy, daughter of the late George and Mary (Best) Gallant. She is the wife of Forrest Milo Jose. Mrs. Jose attended Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She worked as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor for the New York State Department of Corrections, Hale Creek Annex in Johnstown. She is a member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge #1403, the Dorothy Welch Choir and a member of the Presidents Club for Avon, was active in the PTA and was a founding member of the Mechanicville Youth Soccer Club. She was a past president of the Columbiettes of the Mechanicville Knights of Columbus and co-chaired the Assumption/St. Paul's 125th Parish Anniversary Celebration. Survivors in addition to her husband of 53 years, Milo Jose include their children, Colleen Marie (Dr. Robert) Jose-Kayser of Freehold, N.J., Evelyn Danielle (Clarence "Brud") Jose-Decker, Esq., of Monticello and Benjamin Jerod (Anita Louise Teigen) Jose of Mechanicville. Her siblings, George L. (Beverly) Gallant of Anderson, S.C., Leslie (Michael) Gallant Baker and Lydia (Leon) Gallant Ross both of Warrenton, Ore. and Thomas Lyle Gallant of Wilmington, N.C. Also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Brandon Kayser and Zachary Kayser, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Leonard Gallant. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A prayer service will be rendered by Elks Lodge #1403 at 6 p.m. during visiting. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday in the funeral home with inurnment in the Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be a gathering at the Elks Lodge #1403 following the cemetery for food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2019