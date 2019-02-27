Clarence E. Dowdell

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence E. Dowdell.

Dowdell, Clarence E. TROY Clarence E. Dowdell, 62, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Services for Mr. Dowdell will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, in the New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 5th Ave, Troy with calling hours prior from 9-11 a.m. Interment, Graceland Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.