Dowdell, Clarence E. TROY Clarence E. Dowdell, 62, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Services for Mr. Dowdell will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, in the New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 5th Ave, Troy with calling hours prior from 9-11 a.m. Interment, Graceland Cemetery.
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019