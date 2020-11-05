1/1
Clarence F. "Tim" Timony
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timony, Clarence F. "Tim" ALBANY Clarence F. "Tim" Timony, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 2, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, the son of the late Clarence and Teresa Timony. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.Clarence retired in 1989 as a senior investigator with the Capital Police Department.He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife of 39 years, Holly. He is survived by his wife Holly and many other family and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany, NY, 12203.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved