Timony, Clarence F. "Tim" ALBANY Clarence F. "Tim" Timony, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 2, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, the son of the late Clarence and Teresa Timony. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.Clarence retired in 1989 as a senior investigator with the Capital Police Department.He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife of 39 years, Holly. He is survived by his wife Holly and many other family and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany, NY, 12203.