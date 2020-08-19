1/1
Clarence "Bud" Grogan
Grogan, Clarence "Bud" PITTSTOWN Clarence "Bud" Grogan, 74, passed away on August 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of William Grogan and Joan Kulas; and the loving husband of 54 years to Diana St. Hilaire Grogan. Bud served in The United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver for Hess Company in Rensselaer. Bud loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, he also loved his 1967 Chevelle and attending car shows. In addition to his wife Diana, Bud is survived by his children, Denise Grogan, Gary (Sharry) Grogan, Steve (Gina) Grogan, Michael (Ellie) Grogan, and Cindy (Steve) Agar; his 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Bud was predeceased by his mother, father and granddaughter Katie. Funeral services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
