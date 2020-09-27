Cote, Clarence J. COLONIE Clarence J. Cote, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Cote. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Berdina "Bunny" Cote. Clarence was an entrepreneur and owned his own business called Midway Spray Painting for over 25 years. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Clare's Church. In his free time, Clarence enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, swimming and relaxing in the hot tub. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by his three children, Karl Cote (Lori), Craig Cote (Evonne) and Angela Cote (Patrick).He was the loving "Pepere" to Karla, Casey, Olivia, Julia, Miranda and Zachary. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and close friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 29, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at St. Clare's Church. Please see New Comer's website for service times. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare's Church. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com