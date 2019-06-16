Clarence Jefferson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Jefferson.
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Jefferson, Clarence BRONX Clarence Jefferson, 97, entered into eternal life peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Clarence was born on June 20, 1921, in Lynchburg, N.C. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He received the American, Asiatic, and World War II Victory medals. Clarence held many positions throughout his life. The last one was with the Shubert Theater Organization as an Usher. In his free time, Clarence loved to garden, play board games, and spend time with his family. Clarence is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Emma Jefferson; his daughters, Audrieka Goodbee and Jill Jefferson; his adopted son Keebraum Jefferson; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Clarence's family on Friday, June 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 2 p.m. To leave Clarence's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, visit mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
