Jefferson, Clarence BRONX Clarence Jefferson, 97, entered into eternal life peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Clarence was born on June 20, 1921, in Lynchburg, N.C. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He received the American, Asiatic, and World War II Victory medals. Clarence held many positions throughout his life. The last one was with the Shubert Theater Organization as an Usher. In his free time, Clarence loved to garden, play board games, and spend time with his family. Clarence is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Emma Jefferson; his daughters, Audrieka Goodbee and Jill Jefferson; his adopted son Keebraum Jefferson; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Clarence's family on Friday, June 21, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 2 p.m. To leave Clarence's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019