Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-1031

Lebel, Clarence NIVERVILLE Clarence Lebel, 80 of Niverville, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020. Clarence was born on November 11, 1939, to the late Marcel and Yvonne Lebel in the town of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. In November of 1960 he met the love of his life, Guilda (Beaulieu) Lebel of Drummond, Canada at a small skating rink in New Brunswick. They later married in 1961 and spent the next 59 years creating a beautiful life, family and memories together. He is survived by his wife as well as three children which whom he deeply revered, Tina (Joe) Urbaitis of Kinderhook, Mark (Cathy) Lebel of Schroon Lake and Donna (Barry) Ouimette of East Greenbush. He is also survived by seven loving grandchildren, Justin Lebel, Brittany McIntyre, Kyle Lebel, Cortney Lebel, Dylan Ouimette, Derek Ouimette, and Kendly Ouimette; as well two great-grandchildren, Austin Lebel and Vienna-Rose Lebel. Clarence was the eldest son and one of nine children. He was predeceased by his sister Marie'ange Page; and brother Robert "Bobby" Lebel. Surviving siblings are Gildor Lebel, Jeanne Rioux, Cyr Lebel, Thomas Lebel, Yvon Lebel, and Dianne (Lebel) Pelletier. He also had many cousins, nieces and nephews that he cherished through his years of life. In 1962 he moved to New York with his family living in Long Island, Syracuse and eventually settling down in Niverville on the Kinderhook Lake. Clarence was a lifelong carpenter, a trade he learned from his father as just a young boy. He was a proud member of the Local 291 Carpenters Union receiving their 50 year service medal and often attended and enjoyed the monthly retirement breakfast with Gil who was his brother and also proved to be a beloved lifelong friend. Clarence loved being surrounded by his family and friends and anyone that has met him walked away with a memory and surely a laugh. He also deeply enjoyed his trips to Canada as well spending time with his dogs, Susie and Champ. Amongst other pastimes you could find him boating on the Kinderhook Lake, watching the birds and surely in the woods during hunting season. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at later date due to the current circumstances. During this time the family asks that we all pray for Clarence and that he has found peace in knowing he has created such a wonderful life around him that will forever live on through his memory. Memorials may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.







