Baker, Clark A. Jr. WYNANTSKILL Clark Baker, age 41, died on October 30, 2019, after a long gallant fight against cancer while surround by his loving family. He was born in Decatur, Ga. and as a toddler moved to East Greenbush. Clark was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 1997. Clark had a beautiful smile and great sense of humor. All while fighting his illness he would joke, even to the end, because he was more concerned about his family than himself. Clark was a generous and giving man. He was an outdoorsman whose passion was hunting and fishing. He loved to golf and had a long drive that would make professional golfers envious. Clark was an avid bowler which started in the youth program at Bowling Green and continued to bowl in the men's league at Olympic Lanes. His years of bowling led to multiple perfect games. Clark enjoyed playing cards, a love he shared with his cherished grandfather. Clark will be remembered for his work ethic as a hardworking man and a master craftsman who could build or fix anything. For over 20 years he was a sub-contractor for Home Depot and was awarded the National title of Window Installer of the Year. He was a business partner with his lifelong best friend Donald "DJ" Bigness III, the two of them have been inseparable since they were five years old. Tender-hearted and sentimental, Clark would give the shirt off his back to his family, friends and neighbors. To the core, he was a family man who was proud of his loving wife Lisa, whom he met on a blind date on Christmas Eve of 2011. They both knew almost immediately that they were meant to be and married in Castleton in September 2012. Clark adored his beautiful five-year-old daughter Madison who delighted him every day with her imagination and whimsical antics. Together they both made him the happiest man alive and he loved them deeply. Clark always made it a priority that they were taken care of. Clark was predeceased by his father Clark Baker Sr.; his grandfather Gordon "Pa" Cerrone; stepsister Julie Bishop; and his precious dog Sylvie (aka the Goo). He is survived by his devoted mother and father, Thomas and Sandra (Cerrone) Bishop of Brunswick (formerly of Nassau and East Greenbush); grandmother Betty Cerrone of East Greenbush; stepbrother John (Stefanie Harrison) Bishop of Niskayuna; stepsister Kimberly (Gregory) Butler of Castleton; aunts: Sharon (Gerald) McNamara of Clifton Park and Judith Cerrone of East Greenbush; his close cousins: Laura McNamara-Calsolaro, Daniel (Margaret) McNamara, and Geoff (Merlina) Cerrone. Clark is also survived by his adoring in-laws, Michael and Janine Maxwell of Brunswick; sister-in-law Jess (Ernst van den Bosch) Maxwell of Leiden, Netherlands; and several step-nieces and nephews. Clark's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the deeply compassionate care provided by Mary Kyle Dyer-Martin, DO. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Nassau at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Madison Baker Education Fund at CapCom FCU. Checks may be mailed to 4 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205 or made in person at any branch. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

