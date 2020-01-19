Galloway, Clark H. DELMAR Clark Hamilton Galloway, 95, of Delmar, died suddenly on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Clark was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Cynthia Morgans Galloway; and daughter, Marguerite Galloway Candrea. He leaves a son, Stewart Galloway (Julie); son-in-law, Ronald Candrea; his grandchildren, Suzanne Eyerman (James), Carolyn Candrea Smith, David Candrea (Marion), Emily Galloway, and Rachel Galloway (Stuart Czyzewski); as well as several great-grandchildren. Born in Carthage, N.Y. he was the son of Hamilton Lee and Marguerite Galloway. He grew up in Mechanicstown and Middletown, N.Y. He attended Boston University for a B.A. in engineering and then earned a master's degree in political science from Rutgers University with the GI Bill. Clark served in the U.S. Army during World War II, was attached to the 75th Division, 290th Infantry and fought in the European Theater including the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He worked in New York City as an import/export manager for an international corporation which included travel to Latin America and then he worked as a stock broker. Later he moved with his family to Albany to work for the New York State Commerce Department, first as an export facilitator for New York State businesses and then as the New York State small business ombudsman. He loved hiking and biking and was a member of numerous hiking clubs including the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Appalachian Mountain Club. He was interested in archaeology and was involved in research, writing, photography and digs in the Town of Bethlehem. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar, with private burial. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020