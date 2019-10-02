Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clark W. "Bill" Henry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry, Clark W. "Bill" Jr. ALBANY Clark W. "Bill" Henry Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Greensburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Clark and Grace (Barras) Henry Sr. Bill settled in Albany and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball. While in high school, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1960 at age 17. He served active duty from October 1961 to 1963 with anti-sub squadrons 20 and 31 on board the USS WASP CVS 18, which went to Cuba during the missile crisis. He received an honorable discharge in 1966. Mr. Henry later worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 36 years. Upon retirement in 2004, he worked for the City of Albany as a crossing guard for eight years. Mr. Henry was a fan of the Yankees and Giants. He bowled in several leagues, played softball for many years with Ralph's Tavern and was a member of the single ski club. He was also a member of the Fort Orange American Legion Post for over 20 years and the NALC for more than 50 years. Known to many as the "Mayor of Ramsey Place," Bill would sit on the swing on his front porch and watch over his beloved Ramsey Place. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Alice (O'Rourke) Henry; daughter Alison Echevarria (Dave); grandson Cameron John; brother Greg Henry of Hudson, Fla.; sister-in-law Linda Henry; brothers and sister-in-law, Dave and Karen O'Rourke of North Woodstock, N.H. and Maurice O'Rourke of Newton, Mass. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at











