Wagner, Claude S. BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. Claude S. Wagner, age 92 of Beverly Hills, passed away at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lecanto, Fla. on April 28, 2019. Claude was born on October 22, 1926, in Albany to the late Claude and Mildred ( Smith ) Wagner. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II . After his military service he went on to become a weapons arsenal safety manager for the United States Government. On January 26, 1973, he married Audrey (Carpenter) with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Claude and Audrey made Citrus County their home in 1991 after relocating from Albany and attended worship services at the Crystal River United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and was a talented organ player. In addition to his loving wife Audrey those left to mourn Claude's passing include his children, Gail Ann Tagliaferro and her husband Anthony of Albany, Carolyn Duel and her husband Greg of Gansevoort, Michael Wagner and his wife Sherry of Greenfield Center, William Frederick Wagner and his wife Joyce of Rochester, Kathryn Giovannitti and her husband Ed of Albany, Mary Elizabeth Iaquinta and her husband Maurice of Greenfield Center; stepdaughters, Sally Plummer and Danny Davis of Albany, Karen Plummer and George Ramos of Fort Myers, Fla., Nancy O'Malley of Beverly Hills; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claude was predeceased by his son Stanley "Pete" Wagner. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the Ballston Spa Cemetery, Garrett Road, Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com