Engelhardt, Claudia COHOES Claudia Engelhardt, age 78 years, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side. Claudia was born on July 2, 1941 in Albany to the late Claude S. Countryman and Helen (Reilly) Countryman. She attended Holy Names Academy and earned a master's degree from the College of Saint Rose. Claudia was employed by Samaritan Shelters for 39 years and the Trinity Place Child Care Center. She had a love for children and dedicated her time to them. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach on Cape Cod. Claudia was very active in her community being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Albany Kiwanis, Albany City Club, Albany Historical Society, Capital District Roundtable, Community Maternity Services, N.Y.S. Professional Standards and Practices, Board of Teaching and the Juvenile Detention Association. Claudia is survived by her son Norman H. Engelhardt (JoAnn William). She is predeceased by her brother Claude S. Countryman, Jr. Funeral Mass will be offered from the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd. Cohoes, Thursday at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Maternity Services 27 N Main Ave, Albany, NY 12203. www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019