Engelhardt, Claudia COHOES Claudia Engelhardt, age 78 years, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side. Funeral Mass will be offered from the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd. Cohoes, Thursday at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Maternity Services 27 N Main Ave, Albany, NY 12203. www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019