Claudia Engelhardt (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Norm & Family, Claudia was a special friend to my..."
    - Mary Dowdall
  • "Claudia was a force of nature and an amazing woman. I can't..."
    - Kathy Leary
  • "I always enjoyed my conversations with Claudia.She did a..."
    - Steve Rappaport
  • "Claudia was a force of nature and an amazing woman. She..."
    - Kathy Leary
  • "Claudia, It is hard to believe that you are gone. However,..."
    - Jeannette Folger-Beebe
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Menands, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
122 Vliet Blvd.
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Engelhardt, Claudia COHOES Claudia Engelhardt, age 78 years, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side. Funeral Mass will be offered from the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd. Cohoes, Thursday at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Maternity Services 27 N Main Ave, Albany, NY 12203. www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.