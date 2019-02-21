Claudia Israel

Israel, Claudia STUYVESANT Claudia Israel, 54 of Stuyvesant, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on March 24, 1964, in Germany, she was the daughter of Bruno Israel of Kinderhook and the late Barbara (Prinz) Israel. Claudia was a social worker for Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She is survived by her sister Andrea Israel of Stuyvesant. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019
