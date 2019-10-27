Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Jackson. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Memorial service 4:00 PM Albany Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 400 Albany Shaker Road Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jackson, Claudia COLONIE Claudia Jackson, born on August 27, 1954, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, at St. Peter's, where she worked for 17 years. Over the course of her illness she was surrounded by loving family and countless friends. Claudia is survived by her brother Paul; and nephew Paul Junior. She was predeceased by her mother and father and older brother. She was a former resident of Highland Falls, graduating from O'Neil High School and worked for the school system for a number of years after graduating. She went into the full-time ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, starting her ministry in Highland Falls. During her career she worked with 12 different congregations, three of which were in Ecuador and was responsible for helping many to learn the truth about Jehovah. Her first love was teaching people about God from the bible. She studied different languages in order to better help people which included American Sign Language, Spanish and most recently Portuguese. Claudia was described by friends as loving, kind, enthusiastic, loyal, lively, bubbly and funny. She could always be counted on to find the humor in any situation and she always saw the good in people. She loved playing the piano and singing, especially first thing in the morning. The family wishes to thank St. Peter's Hospice for the diligent and attentive care they provided Claudia during her last days. Her memorial service will be held at the Albany Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 400 Albany Shaker Road, Albany on Sunday, November 10, at 4 p.m. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







