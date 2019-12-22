Scott, Claudia LATHAM Claudia Scott, 75, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, fell asleep and is awaiting the return of Jesus Christ. Claudia is survived by her son, Scotty Burbage; her brother, Kevin Mitchell; and many close friends from her church, Living Hope Community Church. The passion of her life was her love for God and her Lord Jesus Christ. Claudia's ardent commitment to God was evident by her enthused study of the Bible, attending church, home fellowships, and Bible classes. She also greatly enjoyed fellowshipping with other believers. Although she was born in Pennsylvania, she had a diverse life starting with living in Casablanca Morocco with her military father. She attended grammar school in the south before civil rights and suffered the hatred and humiliation of segregation. She lived in San Diego, Atlanta, and New York City, where she attended the American Institute for Performing Arts, after which she performed in off-Broadway shows. In more recent years, she worked at Rite Aid in Clifton Park. For the last 27 years, she lived in the Capitol District to participate in Living Hope Community Church. A memorial service will be held January 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Living Hope Community Church, 458 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, NY. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019