Viall, Clifford G. III SCHAGHTICOKE Clifford G. Viall III passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long fight with Crohn's disease. He was 44. Born in Troy on June 7, 1975, he was the son of Clifford G. and Susan (Foster) Viall Jr. of Schaghticoke. Cliffie was a lifetime resident of Schaghticoke. He graduated from Hoosic Valley Central Schools. Cliffie was a book enthusiast, an avid video gamer and D&D player and was always quick with a comeback. His greatest accomplishment was being a father and was proud of his son, Ian B. Viall. Survivors in addition to his parents, Cliff and Sue, and his son Ian, include his sister, Sarah (Thomas) Okonski; his aunt Barbara; David; his support team of Patrick Simmons, Christina Okonski, Valerie McGloine, Charlie Turner and Shawn Hunt. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous lifelong friends. "They call to me. They bid me to take my place among them in the Halls of Valhalla where the brave may live forever." Due to current restrictions, services for Cliffie will be private and at the convenience of his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the A. E. Diver Memorial Library, 136 Main St., Schaghticoke, NY, 12154. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.