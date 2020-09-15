1/1
Clifford H. Vickery
1921 - 2020
Vickery, Clifford H. HALFMOON Clifford H. Vickery, age 99 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born on June 15, 1921, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Albert and Loretta Buchin. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis DuBois Vickery, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years; his daughter Ann Vickery; and granddaughter Caroline Melosh; and his aunt Annie and uncle Eddie Suhr, who raised him. Clifford served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he earned his bachelor's in electrical engineering from RPI. He spent his career as a mechanical and electrical engineer for N.Y. Telephone Co. He enjoyed the rural life and along with his wife, raised their three children while tending to their family farm. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Vickery, Linda (Kenneth) Vickery-Zink; grandchildren, Meryl Singer, Tara (Dan) Welker, and Clifford (Emily) Hudgins; and great-grandchildren, Mia, Thomas, and Cassidy Welker, and Harper Hudgins; and other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Dr., in Clifton Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karyl's Kupboard Emergency Food and Hygiene Pantry, 5 Municpal Plaza, Suite 3, Clifton Park, NY 12065






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
