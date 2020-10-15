1/1
Clifford J. "Jim" Snyder IV
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snyder, Clifford J. "Jim" IV NASSAU Clifford J. "Jim" Snyder IV, 41 of Nassau, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Clifford was born on June 15, 1979, in Albany, the son of Clifford J. Snyder III and Rose M. (MacMartin) Snyder. Jim graduated in 1997 from Columbia High School and was a decorated track star. He attended New Haven University and later entered the U.S. Marine Corps, graduating at the top of his platoon. His daughters, Anastasia and Svetlana Miller, were the love of his life. Jim will be remembered for his gentle and easy going personality. In addition to his parents and daughters, survivors include his fiancee Valarie Page; Marina Miller, the mother of his children; sister Nicole (Andrew) Willette and their children, Jack and Ella; brother Mac Snyder and his children, Emma Hart, Armani and Lorelli Snyder; and his brother Holden Snyder. He was predeceased by his brother Adam Snyder. The family would like to thank Reverend John Tallman, chaplin at St. Peter's Hospital, for his prayers and compassion for Jim and his family. Friends may call from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, with burial in East Greenbush Cemetery. For those who wish to attend virtually, you may use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for his daughters c/o Marina Miller, 22 Middlesex Rd, 2nd Floor, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved