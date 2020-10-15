Snyder, Clifford J. "Jim" IV NASSAU Clifford J. "Jim" Snyder IV, 41 of Nassau, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Clifford was born on June 15, 1979, in Albany, the son of Clifford J. Snyder III and Rose M. (MacMartin) Snyder. Jim graduated in 1997 from Columbia High School and was a decorated track star. He attended New Haven University and later entered the U.S. Marine Corps, graduating at the top of his platoon. His daughters, Anastasia and Svetlana Miller, were the love of his life. Jim will be remembered for his gentle and easy going personality. In addition to his parents and daughters, survivors include his fiancee Valarie Page; Marina Miller, the mother of his children; sister Nicole (Andrew) Willette and their children, Jack and Ella; brother Mac Snyder and his children, Emma Hart, Armani and Lorelli Snyder; and his brother Holden Snyder. He was predeceased by his brother Adam Snyder. The family would like to thank Reverend John Tallman, chaplin at St. Peter's Hospital, for his prayers and compassion for Jim and his family. Friends may call from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, with burial in East Greenbush Cemetery. For those who wish to attend virtually, you may use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for his daughters c/o Marina Miller, 22 Middlesex Rd, 2nd Floor, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.