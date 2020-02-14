Gross, Clifford L. Jr. COXSACKIE Clifford L. Gross, Jr., age 81 years young, passed away on February 11, 2020. Clifford was born on November 6, 1938, and was the son of the late Clifford L. Sr., and Isabel (VanHoesen) Gross Perry. Clifford proudly served his country in The United States Army. Cliff was a member of several organizations including The Cyprus Shriners (he was a driver for the Shriners), The American Legion Post in Coxsackie, N.Y., The American Legion of the County, The James M. Austin Masonic Lodge # 0557, A life member of The Coxsackie Hose Company # 3, Coxsackie Fire Company of which he held the position of Past Chief, and also The Order of the Eastern Star. During Cliff's lifetime he enjoyed volunteering and delivering for Meals on Wheels for several years. Survivors include his half brother Gerald Perry; and his half sister Gail Wells; two cousins, Willis Vermilyea and Joy Seufert. Also survived by his best friends, Donald and Ronald Daoust; and a very dear freind Debbie Gianola; and also many, many other friends. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at The W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, N.Y. on Saturday, February 15, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Carolyn Lewis of The Second Reformed Church in Coxsackie, N.Y. will officiate the opening prayer, followed by a Masonic Service, Order of The Eastern Star Service, The American Legion Service, concluding will be Firematic Services. Interment will take place at a later date in the family plot of The Riverside Cemetery, Coxsackie, N.Y. with military honors. As per Clifford's wishes: Clifford wishes to have no flowers: All contributions in Cliff's memory may kindly be made to: The for Crippled Children 516 Carew Street Springfield, MA 01104. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020