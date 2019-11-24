Clifford P. Ruhl (1944 - 2019)
Ruhl, Clifford P. LOUDONVILLE Clifford P. Ruhl passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Clifford was born in Albany on July 27, 1944. He was the son of the late Anna and Napoleon Ruhl; and brother of the late June (Ruhl) Barth and late brother Paul M. Ruhl. He attended St. John's School. After retirement from Leaseway Transportation in 1983, (18 years) he purchased ACR Warehouse in Albany. He was a partner in ACR Alarm and Security. Following the sale of ACR Warehouse he became property manager of the Labor Temple Association in Albany. Clifford was a dedicated teamster of Local 294 for 32 years. Clifford is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Shanno; son-in-law Justin Shanno; and grandsons, Adam and Kyle Shanno. He is also survived by his sister, Henrietta Larson; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Brian Miller, John and Laura Archambault, Bill Desforge, Bob Sherman, Kathy Harkins, John Bulgaro, Jeanenne Cornell and St. Peter's Hospice. We are eternally grateful for the endless support of his daughter Kimberly and sister Henrietta. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Clifford's family on Monday, November 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Our Lady of the Assumption, Latham at 11 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the Mass. Those wishing to remember Clifford in a special way may send a contribution to Christian Brothers Academy, 12 Airline Drive, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

